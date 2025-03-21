Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s Forex Reserves Rise to $654.27 Billion, Gold Reserves Up by $66 Million

Mar 22, 2025

AMN

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 305 million dollars, reaching over 654.27 billion dollars in the week ending March 14. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, gold reserves rose by 66 million dollars, totalling over 74.39 billion dollars.

Also, Special Drawing Rights increased by 51 million dollars, reaching 18.26 billion dollars, and the Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund was up by 283 million dollars, reaching over 4.43 billion dollars. Meanwhile, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were down by 96 million dollars to over 557.18 billion dollars.

India Protests China's New Counties in Hotan, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Ladakh

NDA Govt Strengthened National Security with Political Will & Technology: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Rs 258 crore incurred on PM Modi foreign visits between May 2022 and December 2024

India Reaffirms Call for Dialogue, Diplomacy in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: MEA

India Protests China's New Counties in Hotan, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Ladakh

India Raises Concern Over US Deportation Practices, Seeks Humane Treatment

President Murmu Urges AIIMS Faculty to Launch Mental Health Awareness Drive

