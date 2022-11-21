FreeCurrencyRates.com

NCPCR launches training module for Child Welfare Committees

VINIT WAHI

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NCPCR has launched the Training Modules for the Child Welfare Committees, CWCs and Protocols for Restoration and Repatriation of Children on the occasion of World Children’s Day on Sunday in New Delhi.

GHAR – GO Home and Re-Unite (Portal for Restoration and Repatriation of Child) was also launched during the event. The aim of the programme is to provide training to members and officials to the child welfare committees and Districts Child Protection Units for the effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Rules in the country.

In a video message, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani congratulated the NCPCR for holding the first of its kind National level launch ceremony with regard to child protection. She said that for the protection of child rights, Child welfare committees are playing a very significant role. Reiterating government’s commitment towards child protection, the Minister also emphasized that society must be united for the protection of children.

Speaking on the ocassion after launching the programme, Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said that India needs standard protocols and uniformity in Juvenile Justice Rules for Child protection in the country. Mr. Pandey also appreciated the work done by Child Welfare Committees and Districts Child Protection Units during COVID19 Pandemic. Talking about the Digital India program, he stated that NCPCR has come up with various online portals for the welfare of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in his inaugural address, said, the theme for the World Child Rights Day is “Inclusion of Children”. He stressed that children must be included in the education, brought into the main stream of society and given opportunity for their overall development.

