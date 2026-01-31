The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

NCB busts mephedrone manufacturing lab, arrests 4 drug traffickers from Rajasthan

Jan 31, 2026

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 12:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

NCB busts mephedrone manufacturing lab, arrests 4 drug traffickers from Rajasthan

AMN

 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory and arrested four drug traffickers from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The NCB said that the laboratory was intended to manufacture around 200 kg of MD for distribution in the illicit drug market. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the three prime suspects in the case had set up three clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing laboratories in Bengaluru, and the seized Mephedrone had originated from these facilities. The NCB informed that all three prime suspects are currently absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian‑American actor Catherine O’Hara passes away

Jan 31, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US witnesses countrywide protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

Jan 31, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi & Venezuela’s Acting President agree to deepen bilateral ties

Jan 31, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

کینسر دوبارہ کیوں ہوجاتا ہے؟ سائنسدانوں نے راز جان لیا؛ علاج بھی دریافت

31 January 2026 4:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian‑American actor Catherine O’Hara passes away

31 January 2026 1:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US witnesses countrywide protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

31 January 2026 1:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi & Venezuela’s Acting President agree to deepen bilateral ties

31 January 2026 12:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments