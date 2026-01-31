NCB busts mephedrone manufacturing lab, arrests 4 drug traffickers from Rajasthan

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 12:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory and arrested four drug traffickers from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The NCB said that the laboratory was intended to manufacture around 200 kg of MD for distribution in the illicit drug market. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the three prime suspects in the case had set up three clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing laboratories in Bengaluru, and the seized Mephedrone had originated from these facilities. The NCB informed that all three prime suspects are currently absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.