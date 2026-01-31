Govt reviews performance of Regional Rural Banks RRBs

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 11:57 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / New Delhi

A review meeting of the performance of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) was held here under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS). The Ministry of Finance said, during the meeting, the performance of all RRBs in the financial year 2025-26 up to December 2025 was noted and appreciated.

The Ministry added that at present, 28 RRBs are operating through more than 22 thousand branches across 26 States and 3 Union Territories, covering about 730 districts. It further said that RRBs are also playing a vital role in advancing financial inclusion, having opened more than 45 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts during the current financial year. The meeting held yesterday was attended by the Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, officials from DFS, Chairpersons of all 28 RRBs and the Reserve Bank of India.