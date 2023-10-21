Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years of self-imposed exile

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan deposed prime minister and proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif returned returned back to his country today after spending four years in self-imposed exile for medical treatment.

Upon disembarking, he proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities. Nawaz is expected to fly to Lahore on the same plane he arrived in.

The PML-N supremo’s legal team including former law minister Senator Azam Tarar and party leaders were present at the airport to receive him.

Tarar said Nawaz will be consulted on political and legal issues upon his arrival.

Soon after her father landed in Islamabad, PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz left her family’s residence, Jati Umra, to arrive at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The politician is now on her way to reach the grand gathering’s venue to welcome Nawaz alongside the party’s workers and supporters.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to her account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a photograph of the politician seen seated next to a grave at their residence.

Aurangzeb wrote that the party’s leader visited the graves of her mother, Kulsoon Nawaz, grandfather, grandmother and other family members to place flowers and offer fateha (prayer) before leaving for Minar-e-Pakistan.