Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988-batch retired bureaucrat of UP cadre. He is the successor of A Surya Prakash who completed his term as Chairman in 2020. Earlier President Droupadi Murmu appointed him after the Selection Committee for Chairman of Prasar Bharati headed by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar cleared his name.