Naval Commanders' Conference concludes

The Naval Commanders’ Conference concluded on Thursday after four days of fruitful deliberations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Naval Commanders on 18th of October and commended Indian Navy for professionalism and dedication towards maintaining a high operational tempo and safeguarding maritime interests of the nation. He highlighted the importance of India’s maritime character and geo-strategic location which are the twin factors that have played an important role in our growth as a nation and evolution as a civilization.

The Commanders interacted with Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff and discussed wide range of issues including ways to enhance tri-services synergy in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

Chairing the conference, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh addressed the Naval Commanders on various important issues pertaining to combat readiness, capability enhancement, and credibility as Maritime Force.

He also drew attention to the prevalent security situation and the increasing mandate of Indian Navy in the contested environment of the Indian Ocean Region.

The Commanders deliberated on methods to optimize outcomes and fulfill operational requirements within the available resource envelope, in all facets such as operations, acquisitions, infrastructure, maintenance, logistics, HR management and training.

