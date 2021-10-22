Farmers have right to protest, but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely: SC

AGENCIES

Supreme Court has said that farmers have the right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said that people have a right to go on road, it cannot be blocked.

The Apex Court gave three weeks to farmers’ bodies to respond to a petition seeking directions to the authorities to end blockades of roads connecting the NCR to Delhi by farmers protesting against agricultural laws.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by women resident of Noida seeking direction to insure that road between Noida and Delhi is kept clear for smooth traffic movement. The Court has posted the matter for further hearing on December 7.