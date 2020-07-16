National Plastic Surgery Day observed at AMU

AMN / Aligarh

Unlike the common myth Plastic Surgery is not only for aesthetic and beauty effects; infact Plastic Surgery has saved many lives by playing a vital role in treating badly crushed body parts in accident, by birth deformity, burn injuries, reconstructive and undoubtedly aesthetic restoration.

Chairman, Department of Plastic Surgery, Prof. Imran Ahmad highlighted the importance of Plastic Surgery on the occasion of National Plastic Surgery Day which is observed every year on July 15th, to create awareness on the science of plastic surgery.

“The day becomes significant by what we do to the community and the specialty than why we chose the particular date. There is a common myth among people that plastic surgery is just used for beautification of face and other body parts, where as it is just a part of plastic surgery. There are so many other aspects of Plastic surgery. It is Plastic surgery therefore is a very important service that caters to human needs at all level. Its aims at improving form function, bringing confidence and joy to life” said Prof. Imran Ahmad.

To commemorate National Plastic Surgery Day a seminar on “Management of oral malignancy” was held in the JN Medical College & Hospital followed by tree plantation.

The Department of Plastic Surgery at JNMC & H has carved a niche for itself. The team at Department of Plastic Surgery is working round the clock since the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to ensure proper care and treatment for the patients. Telemedicine consultations are also being provided for remote delivery of medical services to patients who are unable to reach the hospital. Prof. Imran Ahmad and Dr. Fahud Khurram are also providing services in Flu/Fever clinic.

“All of this is possible due to tremendous efforts and support of respected vice chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor who himself is a surgeon, ” Prof. Imran added. Since the declaration of nationwide lockdown till date 587 patients have been treated and counting. Emergency surgeries are being conducted with proper precautions as per guidelines of the central government. Emergency surgeries are being conducted with proper precautions as per guidelines of the central government.

The Department of Plastic Surgery has treated 180 surgeries for hand trauma, 172 cases of burn injuries, 45 cases of head and neck trauma, 88 cases of lower limb trauma. The figures itself speak about the dedication and hardwork of the whole team at Department of Plastic Surgery. Besides this, online classes are conducted regularly thrice a week which keeps the resident doctors updated about latest trends.