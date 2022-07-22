National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED

AMN

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in the National Herald case. She was accompanied by her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ms Gandhi’s son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also questioned for five days in this case earlier. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act in this case.

The Congress leader, who is recovering from Covid, was questioned for about two hours on Thursday.

The questioning of the 75-year-old ended on her request, officials said. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the ED told Sonia Gandhi that they had no further questions and she could leave.

Sonia Gandhi in turn said she would be willing to respond to any other questions they might have and was ready to stay on till 8 pm or 9 pm if necessary, Ramesh posted on Twitter.

She also said she was a Covid patient and needed to take her medicines so she should be informed about what time she should appear next. According to Ramesh, the ED said it had nothing to ask of her either Thursday or Friday. After which Sonia Gandhi said she was willing to appear on Monday, Ramesh added.

An ED official said she was initially summoned again on July 26 but this was advanced to July 25 at her insistence