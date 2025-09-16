Nasdaq, S&P 500 Close at Record Highs Ahead of Fed Meeting; Dow Inches Up

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 3:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US stocks closed higher on Monday, with two major indices closing at record highs for yet another session. Investors turned optimistic ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index settled above 0.9 per cent to close at 22 thousand 349, the S&P 500 climbed almost half a per cent to end at 6 thousand 615, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain of 0.1 per cent to end at 45 thousand 883.