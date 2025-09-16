India’s Agriculture Growth at 3.7% – Highest in the World: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, with the hard work of farmers and scientists and the policies of the government, agriculture in the country is growing at 3.7 percent, the highest in the world. Addressing the National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025 in New Delhi on Monday, Mr Chouhan said, States and the Centre will continue working together for the welfare of the nation and farmers.

Mr. Chouhan assured farmers that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spurious fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides. He added, only biostimulants (plant growth enhancers) that meet all standards and benchmarks will now be allowed for sale. The two-day National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025, inaugurated by the Minister, is being organised under the theme of ‘One Nation – One Agriculture – One Team’.