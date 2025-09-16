US and China To Resume High-Level Talks in Madrid to Ease Trade Tensions

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture

U.S. and Chinese officials are set to resume high-level talks in Madrid today to discuss on easing tensions over trade, tariffs, and technology.

The discussions follow a six-hour session at Spain’s foreign ministry yesterday, bringing together U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. On the other side Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and chief negotiator Li Chenggang. This marks the fourth such meeting in as many months, after earlier gatherings in Geneva, London, and Stockholm.

The two sides are trying to prevent further breakdown in relations after years of tariffs under President Donald Trump. Trump recently extended existing tariffs on Chinese goods, totaling about 55 percent, until November 10.

A key focus is the future of TikTok. Its parent company, ByteDance, faces a September 17 deadline to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban. Experts believe big decisions, such as TikTok’s fate or changes to tariffs, may only come after a possible Trump-Xi Jinping meeting later this year.

Another U.S. demand is China to stop buying Russian oil. Washington has urged G7 allies to impose tariffs on countries trading with Moscow, as part of efforts to cut Russian revenues and push for peace in Ukraine.