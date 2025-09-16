Asian Markets Mixed; Europe Trades Mostly Higher

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 12:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Asian stock markets displayed mixed trend today. South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced over 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose over 0.2 per cent.

On the other side, Shanghai Composite Index ended over 0.2 per cent down and Singapore’s Straits Times Index dipped 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile market in japan was closed for a holiday.

Major European indices were trading in positive territory today. France CAC 40 trading over 1.2 per cent higher, Germany’s DAX rose by over 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE 100 trading with on a flat note when reports last came in.