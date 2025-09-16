The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Mixed; Europe Trades Mostly Higher

Sep 16, 2025

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 12:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Asian stock markets displayed mixed trend today. South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced over 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose over 0.2 per cent.

On the other side, Shanghai Composite Index ended over 0.2 per cent down and Singapore’s Straits Times Index dipped 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile market in japan was closed for a holiday.

Major European indices were trading in positive territory today. France CAC 40 trading over 1.2 per cent higher, Germany’s DAX rose by over 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE 100 trading with on a flat note when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US and China To Resume High-Level Talks in Madrid to Ease Trade Tensions

Sep 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Slips Below ₹1.10 Lakh, Silver Also Declines

Sep 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Sep 15: Sensex, Nifty Slip as Investors Book Profits; Realty Stocks Outperform

Sep 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US and China To Resume High-Level Talks in Madrid to Ease Trade Tensions

16 September 2025 1:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump Pledges Full Legal Action in Dallas Killing of Indian National

16 September 2025 1:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar Attack: GCC Leaders Call for Urgent Joint Defense Measures

16 September 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

عرب۔اسلامی سربراہی اجلاس کا اعلامیہ: قطر پر اسرائیلی حملے کی مذمت، مشترکہ ردعمل کا عزم

16 September 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments