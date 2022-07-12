FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2022 11:21:04      انڈین آواز

NASA releases first full-color image captured by James Webb Space Telescope

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The first full-color image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was released yesterday. It provides glimpses of what the early Universe looked like.

US President Joe Biden presented the image at an event at the White House.

The clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years, has been released and it was stunning. The image showed thousands of galaxies and some of the faintest objects observed, colorized in blue, orange, and white tones.

The image, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful to be placed in orbit, covers a patch of the sky roughly the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone standing on earth. The full-color image came on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase Today at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland.

Releasing the image, an excited US President Joe Biden said, that today is a historic day, a historic moment, for America and all of humanity. An Awed US Vice President Kamala Harris said this is a very exciting moment for all of us and today is an exciting new chapter for the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The joint project between the American space agency NASA, and the European and Canadian space agencies (ESA, CSA) launched in December 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup: Captain Savita stars in India’s 3-2 shootout win against Canada

By Harpal Singh Bedi  Riding on captain Savita's heroics in the shootout, India piped lowly Canada to reco ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart