NASA releases first full-color image captured by James Webb Space Telescope

WEB DESK

The first full-color image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was released yesterday. It provides glimpses of what the early Universe looked like.

US President Joe Biden presented the image at an event at the White House.

The clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years, has been released and it was stunning. The image showed thousands of galaxies and some of the faintest objects observed, colorized in blue, orange, and white tones.

The image, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful to be placed in orbit, covers a patch of the sky roughly the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone standing on earth. The full-color image came on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase Today at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland.

Releasing the image, an excited US President Joe Biden said, that today is a historic day, a historic moment, for America and all of humanity. An Awed US Vice President Kamala Harris said this is a very exciting moment for all of us and today is an exciting new chapter for the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The joint project between the American space agency NASA, and the European and Canadian space agencies (ESA, CSA) launched in December 2021.