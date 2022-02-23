Nari Shakti is a major pillar of rural economy; PM Modi

PM Addresses webinar on budget announcements in rural development sector

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Union Budget 2022 has laid a specific roadmap for development of rural areas, northeast and aspirational districts. Budget has created a clear roadmap to achieve the targets of various schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, he added.

Addressing a webinar on budget announcements in rural development sector, Prime minister stressed on the need to sketch a new image of Rural India by educating the rural population on new-age technologies for farmers and new methods of farming. He said, digitization of land records and connecting the efforts of demarcation with technology is the need of the hour. Mr Modi asked the state governments to work with a time-line for linking land records and demarcation solutions with modern technology.

Mr Modi said, the development of villages, especially houses and land requires proper demarcation that has successfully happened with PM SVAMITVA scheme. He said, under the scheme, government has already distributed over 40 lakh property cards. He said, today’s theme Leaving No Citizen Behind can only be fulfilled by the Sabka Prayas.

Prime Minister said, broadband connectivity will not only provide facilities in the villages, but will also help in creating a large pool of skilled youth in the villages. He also emphasized the need for proper awareness regarding proper use of the broadband capabilities where the work is already completed. Mr Modi said, the Vibrant Village Program announced in the budget is very important for the development of country’s border villages.

Mr Modi said, Nari Shakti is a major pillar of the rural economy and financial inclusion has ensured greater participation of women in households in economic decisions. He said, participation of women through Self Help Groups needs to be further expanded. Mr Modi said, Jan Dhan Yojna has ensured financial inclusion and has empowered women.

Talking about the target of four crore water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister asked the states to enhance the efforts. He also appealed to every state government to be very vigilant about the quality of the pipelines and water that is proposed to be provided.

Prime Minister suggested many ways of improving governance for rural development from his experience. He suggested that it will be helpful that all agencies responsible for rural issues should sit together on regular intervals to ensure synergy and coordination.

Prime Minister reiterated the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas as inspiration behind all the policies and actions of the government.

He said, our pledges for the Azadi Ka Amrit kaal will be realized only with the efforts of everyone and everyone will be able to make that effort only when every individual, section and region gets the full benefit of development.