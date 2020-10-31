Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9,000 mark with 102 fresh positive cases

AMN

Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 9,000 mark as 102 fresh positive cases were reported today. Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet informed that 146 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the State has improved to 81.51 per cent with a total of 7,375 recovered persons.

The state has now a total of 9,047 confirmed cases, out of which 1,552 are active.

So far, out of the 41 deaths 33 are COVID-19 related, while 6 are not and 2 are under investigation. Altogether 79 patients have migrated to other States.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by Nagaland Health and Family welfare, the month of October has reported the maximum number of cases till date despite fewer testing. It also recorded the highest positivity rate till date at 15.4 per cent. It said the decline in testing is attributed to a more ‘targeted and focussed 50,000 testing’ approach.