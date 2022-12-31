N Korea fires three ballistic missiles towards east of Korean peninsula

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula in the wee hours today, December 31.

South Korea’s military has said that North Korea’s ballistic missiles launch is a grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community.

However, Washington said, the latest missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies.

Japan’s coastguard earlier said that one missile had fallen into the sea.

This latest volley comes five days after North Korea flew drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, North Korea has launched more missiles this year than ever before.

Earlier this month, the US and its Asian allies imposed sanctions on three senior North Korean officials associated with the country’s recent missile tests.