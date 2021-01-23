Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2021 10:04:42      انڈین آواز

Myanmar, Mauritius, Morocco & Seychelles receive India made COVISHIELD vaccine

AMN/ WEB DESK

India continues to forge ahead with its Neighbourhood First policy as it extends a steady shoulder of a friend in need to its partner countries. Myanmar, Mauritius, Morocco and Seychelles received India made COVISHIELD vaccine yesterday. India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said it will ensure that domestic manufacturers have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. Many countries have evinced interest in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production. The Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis.

Hockey Women: Argentina ‘B’ beat India 2-1

AMN Buenos Aires, 23 January : India conceded a late goal  to go down to  Argentina 'B' Wome ...

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

