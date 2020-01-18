Mumbai Blast convict Jalees Ansari arrested in Kanpur

agencies

Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested Mumbai serial Blast convict, Dr. Jalees Ansari, in Kanpur who jumped parole.

Claiming his arrest as a big achievement, state DGP, OP Singh said in Lucknow that Ansari was out on parole from Ajmer Jail for 21 days.

Ansari had to surrender yesterday but disappeared from his Mumbai house on 16th morning. The information was shared by Mumbai Police to UP Police. A nationwide red alert was also issued in this regard.

After getting a tip about his whereabouts, STF arrested him in Kanpur, and later the police brought him to Lucknow. DGP said that STF is interrogating him.