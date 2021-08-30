In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2021 05:42:50      انڈین آواز

Multiple rocket attacks across Kabul ahead of US complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

WEB DESK

The Afghanistan capital Kabul was rocked by a series of rocket attacks today. According to reports, the attacks in the vicinity of Kabul airport were intercepted by US Missile Shield. These attacks have come barely a day before the US deadline to complete it’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The US pullout will bring curtains to the two decade long military conflict.

The United States military has said that it is investigating the reported killing of nine Afghan civilians after it conducted an airstrike on Sunday.

US Central Command said in a statement that the strike targeted a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group. It said, there were a number of substantial and powerful subsequent explosions after the strike hit the car that was being targeted.

The US has been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed more than 169 civilians and 13 US troops outside the airport last Thursday.

Meanwhile, a US anti-missile system today intercepted multiple rockets flying over the capital towards the airport. The White House said, operation is continuing uninterruptedly at the airport in Kabul after a rocket attack. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the attack.

Meanwhile, Islamic State-Khorasan Group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks on Kabul airport today. The claim of responsibility was carried by the militant group’s media arm, the Aamaq news agency.

Earlier, the U.S. President, Joe Biden decided to stick with the August 31 deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.


Meanwhile, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi today said, the Afghan people need governments, humanitarians and ordinary people to stay with them and stay the course. In a statement, he said, the international community must meet the critical humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and in countries around the region with robust and urgent response.

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

Hope my Gold medal will inspire people with disabilities: Avani Lekhara

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenager Avani Lekhara, the first Indian women to win a Gold medal in 10m air rifle stand ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

