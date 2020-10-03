MP: Dalit ‘gangrape victim’ ends life, CM orders action against police

AGENCIES

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday night ordered registration of a criminal case against a police officers who failed to act on a rape complaint of a Dalit woman for four days.

The action came after the woman killed herself on Friday.

Besides ordering the arrest of Gotitoria police outpost incharge, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mishrilal Gopade, Chouhan has also shunted out the Additional Superintendent of Police of Narsinghpur district, Rajesh Tiwari, and sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Gadarwara, SR Yadav. He has also sought an explanation from the Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, on the incident.

The 32-year old woman, from Narsinghpur district, was allegedly raped by three men on September 28. She had reportedly approached Gotitoria police station but the police had not registered an FIR based on her complaint.

However, on October 2, the woman died by suicide after she was allegedly taunted by a neighbour while she had gone to fetch water.

Chouhan took to Twitter and ordered an FIR against the accused and said, “Crime against women will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. Rape accused are devils who have no place in the society.”

An FIR was registered against the three accused, Arvind Choudhury, Parsu Choudhury and Anil Rai, on Friday.

According to the recently released data of NCRB, in metropolitan cities alone, Madhya Pradesh had about 150 cases of rape registered in 2019.