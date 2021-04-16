More than 61,500 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maharashtra

AMN

Maharashtra is witnessing an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases. The state yesterday recorded more than 61,500 fresh cases taking the tally of current active cases to 6 lakh 20 thousand 60. State government has taken a series of steps to tackle the crisis. Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope yesterday advised district health departments to work on increasing bed capacity, ensuring availability of medicines like Remdesivir and medical oxygen. He said that positive patients must be subjected to institutional isolation as many try to break quarantine rules and thus infect numerous others. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will soon appoint six coordinating officers who will be tasked to ensure continuous and unhindered supply of medical oxygen to hospitals across Mumbai as per their need.

According to an official statement, these officials will act as a link between the oxygen manufacturers, civic body, FDA and hospitals. Amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Mumbai, the city’s civic body has taken over Trident and Intercontinental Hotels to accommodate patients with no or mild symptoms. With scarcity of beds getting acute, the corporation has announced that south Mumbai based Jaslok Hospital will henceforth operate as a COVID dedicated facility.