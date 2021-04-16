India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
More than 61,500 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is witnessing an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases. The state yesterday recorded more than 61,500 fresh cases taking the tally of current active cases to 6 lakh 20 thousand 60. State government has taken a series of steps to tackle the crisis. Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope yesterday advised district health departments to work on increasing bed capacity, ensuring availability of medicines like Remdesivir and medical oxygen. He said that positive patients must be subjected to institutional isolation as many try to break quarantine rules and thus infect numerous others. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will soon appoint six coordinating officers who will be tasked to ensure continuous and unhindered supply of medical oxygen to hospitals across Mumbai as per their need.

According to an official statement, these officials will act as a link between the oxygen manufacturers, civic body, FDA and hospitals. Amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Mumbai, the city’s civic body has taken over Trident and Intercontinental Hotels to accommodate patients with no or mild symptoms. With scarcity of beds getting acute, the corporation has announced that south Mumbai based Jaslok Hospital will henceforth operate as a COVID dedicated facility.

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz