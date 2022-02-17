FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2022 11:18:14      انڈین آواز

More than 50 Start-ups are working in Space Sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN WEB DESK

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has said that after the unlocking of the Space Sector for private players, innovative Start-Ups are coming in a big way to explore the untapped potential. He was presiding over a high – level joint meeting of all the Science Ministries and Science Departments at Prithvi Bhawan in New Delhi.

Dr Singh said, more than 50 Start-ups are working in the Space Sector and about ten of them are having funding of over 50 crore rupees. The Minister said, Start-ups are also working on software solutions for debris management in Space having global ramifications. He informed that so far 38 Ministries in the government have sought technology support in different sectors. Dr Singh said, over 200 proposals and requirements were received from 38 Line Ministries and Departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Support and solutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart