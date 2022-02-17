More than 50 Start-ups are working in Space Sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN WEB DESK

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has said that after the unlocking of the Space Sector for private players, innovative Start-Ups are coming in a big way to explore the untapped potential. He was presiding over a high – level joint meeting of all the Science Ministries and Science Departments at Prithvi Bhawan in New Delhi.

Dr Singh said, more than 50 Start-ups are working in the Space Sector and about ten of them are having funding of over 50 crore rupees. The Minister said, Start-ups are also working on software solutions for debris management in Space having global ramifications. He informed that so far 38 Ministries in the government have sought technology support in different sectors. Dr Singh said, over 200 proposals and requirements were received from 38 Line Ministries and Departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Support and solutions.