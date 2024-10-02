More than 150 people die due to Hurricane Helene

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 150 people have died in the United States due to Hurricane Helene. At least 57 people were reported dead yesterday in Buncombe County, which includes Asheville. Entire communities were under feet of water in western North Carolina, water and fuel supplies were disrupted, and residents were in a communications black hole. Search-and-rescue teams have already saved hundreds of people across the state.

The majority of deaths have been confirmed in North and South Carolina where Helene landed as a tropical storm. Millions of people have lost electricity and access to water across multiple states including, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Helene made landfall in Florida on 26th of last month as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of more than 100 mph.