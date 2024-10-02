THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

Oct 2, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn as Mexico’s first female president yesterday. She replaced her popular predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador as head of state in the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking nation.

The 62-year-old scientist-turned-politician took the oath on the floor of Congress for a six-year term lasting until 2030.

In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum said that she came to power accompanied by all of the women who have struggled in anonymity to make their way in Mexico. She also pledged that the Mexican oil giant will look to maintain daily oil production at 1.8 million barrels, in line with current output.

Supporters began gathering at dawn yesterday to celebrate the inauguration of the new leader.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India concerned about expanding West Asia conflict: Dr S Jaishankar

Oct 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

More than 150 people die due to Hurricane Helene

Oct 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian nationals advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran

Oct 2, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

India call for restraint amid evolving situation in West Asia

October 2, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in Delhi’s biggest drug bust

October 2, 2024
PRESS RELEASE

HelpAge India onboards Sharmila Tagore as honorary brand ambassador

October 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India concerned about expanding West Asia conflict: Dr S Jaishankar

October 2, 2024