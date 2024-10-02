Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

AMN/ WEB DESK

Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn as Mexico’s first female president yesterday. She replaced her popular predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador as head of state in the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking nation.

The 62-year-old scientist-turned-politician took the oath on the floor of Congress for a six-year term lasting until 2030.

In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum said that she came to power accompanied by all of the women who have struggled in anonymity to make their way in Mexico. She also pledged that the Mexican oil giant will look to maintain daily oil production at 1.8 million barrels, in line with current output.

Supporters began gathering at dawn yesterday to celebrate the inauguration of the new leader.