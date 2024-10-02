India concerned about expanding West Asia conflict: Dr S Jaishankar

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India is very much concerned at the possibility of broadening of the conflict in the West Asia. Speaking at the conversation at the Carnegie Endowment in the United States, he called Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7th October a terrorist attack. He said, India understands that Israel had a need to respond, but it also believes that any response by any country has to take into account international humanitarian law, that it must be careful about any damage or any implications for civilian populations.

Dr Jaishankar said, it is important to have some kind of international humanitarian effort after what has happened in Gaza. He said, India is very much concerned at the possibility of broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon and to some extent about what happens between Iran and Israel.

Speaking on India’s position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Dr Jaishankar said, New Delhi is playing its role in the resolution of the conflict by assisting in communication between the two sides.

Referring to the evolving situation in the neighbourhood, Dr Jaishankar said that India’s relationship with its neighbours today is much stronger since independence. He affirmed confidence that India will be able to maintain its position in the region with patience and hard work.