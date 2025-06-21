Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

Monsoon advances across Gujarat; 15 dams on high alert

Jun 21, 2025

South West Monsoon has advanced further in Gujarat, covering most of the state. Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, especially South Gujarat and the Saurashtra region, yesterday night. Torrential rains have led to the overflowing of local rivers, and 15 dams in the state are on high alert, and 10 dams are on alert.

Monsoon has been in the state for the last five days. The highest rainfall of 10 inches has been recorded in Dang Ahwa taluka. The state has received 13 per cent of the average rain till today morning. The highest rainfall, at 20 per cent, occurred in the Saurashtra region. The lifeline of Gujarat, the Sardar Sarovar Dam, is filled to 51% of its total storage capacity. However, the intensity of the rain has decreased since this morning. Meanwhile, in light of the forecast of widespread rainfall, fishermen in the state have been advised not to venture into the sea till 23rd June. Anil Patel, Akashvani News, Ahmedabad.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across the state in the next few days. According to the State Department of Disaster Management, over 33 thousand people have been affected and 13 people have lost their lives due to rain and floods in the state till today.

