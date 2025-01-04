The Indian Awaaz

MOIL ACHIEVES BEST EVER Q3 & 9 MONTHS’ PERFORMANCE IN 2024-25

Jan 4, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

MOIL, a PSU under the Ministry of Steel, has achieved best ever Q3 performance in October-December, 2024 with best ever production of manganese ore of 4.6 lakh tonnes and sale of 3.88 lakh tonnes, higher by 13% over corresponding period of last year (CPLY). Coming to the performance in the first nine months of the current financial year, MOIL has registered production of 13.3 Lakh manganese ore, which is 4.5 percent higher and sale of 11.39 Lakh tonnes which is 4 percent higher than the corresponding period of the last year. The PSU has also registered growth in its exploratory core drilling which stands at 72,340 metres, which is 19 percent higher than the CPLY.

With the above performance, MOIL is expected to surpass the best ever Q3 revenue. Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, expressed satisfaction over the performance and was confident that the company will maintain the growth momentum.

