Mitchell Starc Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Australia’s Mitchell Starc as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2025, Starc was awarded the title after leading Australia’s pace attack during their stellar Ashes series victory at home. This was the first time that Starc has received this award as he ended a two-year wait for an Australian to be adjudged, with Pat Cummins being the last player from Australia to win this award in December 2023.

On the other hand, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. She got the award after starring in the team’s series victories over Ireland in the T20I and ODI formats. This is the South African’s second Player of the Month award having bagged the prize earlier in October 2025.