U-19 World Cup: India Beat USA by 6 Wickets in Tournament Opener

Jan 16, 2026

AMN

In the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, India beat USA by 6 wickets (using DLS method) in the opening match of the tournament at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbawe yesterday. Put in to bat first, the USA were bowled out for just 107 runs in 35.2 overs, as India’s Henil Patel completed his five-wicket haul.

In response, India lost Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s wicket early but then a spell of rain reduced the game to 37 overs. Chasing a revised target of 96, Ayush Mhatre led young Indian side won the match comfortably. Henil Patel was adjudged Player of the Match for his economic and wicket-taking spell.

India will be back in action against Bangladesh for their second game in Group A tomorrow at the same venue.

