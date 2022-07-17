FreeCurrencyRates.com

Minority groups in Bangladesh hold nationwide protest for their rights

Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Several Minority groups of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council on Saturday held nationwide protests and rallies demanding a separate commission for minorities, anti-discriminaiton law, protection of religious property of minorities among others.

More than 35 Hindu and other religious and political organisations like Bangladesh Hindu League, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Hindu Mohajote organised the protest near the National Shahid Minar in Dhaka. Similar protests were held in Chattogram and other places also.

The speakers on the occasion demanded enactment of laws for minority protection as promised before the 2018 parliamentary election by political parties in their manifestos. The leaders said that insecurity in the country is forcing Hindus to leave.

They expressed concern over the communal persecution of the religious and ethnic minorities and demanded stopping harassment of teachers.

Secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Oikya Parishad Dipali Chakravarty called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suppress the communal forces with heavy hand and implement the election promise of 2018. The protest meeting in Dhaka was presided by former MP Ushatan Talukdar.

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council in its press-release said that it has been forced to protest as no step has been taken to protect the interests of the minorities over the last three years.

In the rally organised at Chattogram, Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council Secretary General advocate Rana Dasgupta announced a mass hunger strike on October 22 if the demand of the minority groups is not met by the government.

Earlier, in another incident of attack on minority community, some houses and shops of Hindus were vandalised at Dighalia village in Narail district on Friday over a Facebook post by a youth allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad. Police and Rapid Action Battalion have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

