The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister congratulates IREDA on fifth consecutive MoU excellence rating

Jan 8, 2026

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulates IREDA on fifth consecutive MoU excellence rating

A R DAS

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi today congratulated the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on securing an excellent rating for the fifth consecutive year in Memorandum of Understanding performance. In a social media post, the Minister said that this sustained excellence reflects the dedication of the IREDA team and the strength of its institutional reforms. He expressed confidence that IREDA would continue this momentum, strengthening the country’s clean energy financing ecosystem and accelerating the nation’s clean energy transition towards a greener, more self-reliant future.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India should present unique AI model to world: PM Modi

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Chouhan highlights India’s agricultural journey at high-level meeting  

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Railways to Roll Out 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks, Focus on Safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jan 8, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ICE Shooting Sparks Protests and Political Row in Minneapolis

8 January 2026 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India should present unique AI model to world: PM Modi

8 January 2026 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Chouhan highlights India’s agricultural journey at high-level meeting  

8 January 2026 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Railways to Roll Out 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks, Focus on Safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

8 January 2026 10:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments