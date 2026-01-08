Minister congratulates IREDA on fifth consecutive MoU excellence rating

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi today congratulated the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on securing an excellent rating for the fifth consecutive year in Memorandum of Understanding performance. In a social media post, the Minister said that this sustained excellence reflects the dedication of the IREDA team and the strength of its institutional reforms. He expressed confidence that IREDA would continue this momentum, strengthening the country’s clean energy financing ecosystem and accelerating the nation’s clean energy transition towards a greener, more self-reliant future.