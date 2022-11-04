Mid-term elections: President Joe Biden focuses on Democratic Party’s push to boost domestic industry ahead of polls

WEB DESK

In the United States, mid-term elections are fast approaching. On the 8th of November, the American public will choose who controls US Congress Democrats or Republicans, and with it the very future of the Biden presidency.

With few days to go until the midterms, President Joe Biden is focusing on his Democratic Party’s push to boost domestic industry. The US President is spending the bulk of his time trying to woe California, Illinois, and New Mexico as well as the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

At a rally in Iowa, Former US President Donald Trump dropped one of his strongest hints yet that he may run for the White House again in 2024. But potential Republican rivals to Trump in 2024 include former Vice-President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is on the ballot on the 8th of November but the midterms will set the political landscape ahead of the Presidential Election in two years’ time.

The economy has consistently been the top issue for American voters this year. The issue of abortion rose sharply in perceived importance after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in June.

This time, the Democrats are battling strong headwinds. According to leading election analysts, Republicans stand a strong chance of taking control of the 435-member US House of Representative

Mid-term elections are named thus because they fall in the middle of the sitting US president’s term of office. Up for grabs are seated in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. The House of Representatives elects all of its 435 members every two years. The US Senate, meanwhile, has just 100 members – all serving six-year terms. It means that all 435 US House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Additionally, 36 out of 50 states will elect governors.

Right now, the Democrats hold a slender majority in the House over the Republicans – 220 to 209.

In the Senate, things are balanced on a knife’s edge with a 50-50 split between the two parties and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote giving them the advantage.