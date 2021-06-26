Miami condo building collapse kills 4

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll following the collapse of a 12-year-old oceanfront condo building in Miami, Florida, United States has risen to four. At least 159 people are now unaccounted for in the incident. Three of the four people who died in the South Florida building collapse have been identified. A large oceanfront condo building near Miami Beach partially collapsed on Thursday, prompting a massive search-and-rescue response as many people are reported missing.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has already approved an emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the state of Florida. President Biden addressed the deadly building collapse and assured the victims and Floridians that the White House is sending help their way.