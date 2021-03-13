Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched

AMN

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday launched Mera Ration Mobile App for the benefit of those ration card holders who move to new places in search of livelihood.

Addressing media in New Delhi Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that at present 32 States and Union Territories are covered under One Nation One Ration Card- ONORC and integration of remaining four States and UTs is expected to be completed in next few months.

He also informed that at present, the system covers nearly 69 Crore National Food Security Act- NFSA beneficiaries in the country. Mr. Pandey informed that the ONORC has proved to be a tremendous value-added service to each NFSA beneficiary during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly migrants, which allowed them to avail the benefit of subsidised foodgrains.