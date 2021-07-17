PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Meghalaya reports 441 fresh new COVID 19 cases

Meghalaya reported 441 fresh new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours including five deaths taking the total fatalities to 931 in the state. Three deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from East Jaintia Hills district and South West Khasi Hills district.

Directorate of Health Services informed that at present the number of active cases stands at 4,166. The State also reported 264 recoveries bringing the total recovered cases to 51,396.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has informed that the State Government is looking forward to opening tourist destinations in the region for visitors.

During a media brief today, he stated that the tourism industry has suffered a lot due to the pandemic and the Government is trying to find a way to start tourism again in the State without risking the spread of COVID 19.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Deputy Commissioners have been tasked to work out the modalities so that the State can start opening up various sectors which were closed due to the pandemic.

He also mentioned that a decision will be taken next week to allow more commercial vehicles to start operating.

