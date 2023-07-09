इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2023 11:22:17      انڈین آواز
Meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days were direct & productive: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said, her meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days were direct and productive. Her four-day Beijing trip ended on 9th July 2023, Sunday.

Before departing China, Ms Yellen said, the United States and China remained at odds on a number of issues but expressed confidence that her visit had advanced efforts to put the relationship on surer footing. She said, her visit aimed to establish and deepen ties with China’s new economic team, reduce the risk of misunderstanding, and pave the way for cooperation in areas such as climate change and debt distress.

