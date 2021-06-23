At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jun 2021 01:25:09      انڈین آواز

Media trials against minorities are dangerous practice: Mahmood Madani

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind to pursue Omar Gautam’s cases in court

AMN / New Delhi

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind-M has said that the manner in which Omar Gautam and others have been arrested on charges of forcible conversion and the way in which the media is presenting the case is highly reprehensible. He said that in the case of minorities and weaker sections, it has become a common trend for the media to become judges and present them as criminals. In the past, a similar attitude was adopted towards the Tablighi Jamaat. As a result, those who are accused have to suffer a lot, and the people associated with them have to suffer a lot, and later when the courts acquit them, the same media shrouds them.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind will pursue the case of Omar Gautam and others in court. Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has decided at the request of Abdullah Gautam, son of Umar Gautam, to follow up on his cases. Maulana Madani said that if they have done something wrong then it is the job of the court to decide the punishment for them, it is a dangerous practice to deviate from the court and become a court and convict someone before being found guilty. We will also urge the court to stay the media trial, which not only tarnishes India’s image in the world, but also mocks the country’s system, as well as the struggle for justice.

SPORTS

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

