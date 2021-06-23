Media trials against minorities are dangerous practice: Mahmood Madani

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind to pursue Omar Gautam’s cases in court

AMN / New Delhi

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind-M has said that the manner in which Omar Gautam and others have been arrested on charges of forcible conversion and the way in which the media is presenting the case is highly reprehensible. He said that in the case of minorities and weaker sections, it has become a common trend for the media to become judges and present them as criminals. In the past, a similar attitude was adopted towards the Tablighi Jamaat. As a result, those who are accused have to suffer a lot, and the people associated with them have to suffer a lot, and later when the courts acquit them, the same media shrouds them.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind will pursue the case of Omar Gautam and others in court. Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has decided at the request of Abdullah Gautam, son of Umar Gautam, to follow up on his cases. Maulana Madani said that if they have done something wrong then it is the job of the court to decide the punishment for them, it is a dangerous practice to deviate from the court and become a court and convict someone before being found guilty. We will also urge the court to stay the media trial, which not only tarnishes India’s image in the world, but also mocks the country’s system, as well as the struggle for justice.