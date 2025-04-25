Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MEA clarifies long term visas for Hindu Pakistani nationals remain valid despite visa suspension

Apr 25, 2025
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that Long Term Visas (LTVs) already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid, despite the recent suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals.

In an official press release, the MEA stated, “With reference to the Government of India’s decision dated 24 April to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals, it is clarified that the revocation of visas mentioned in the said decision does not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals. These LTVs remain valid.”

This clarification follows India’s decision to suspend all visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives — 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen — and left several others injured. The attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow, is being described as one of the deadliest in the valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

“In continuation of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend all visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” the MEA said in its statement.

It further noted, “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will remain valid until 29 April.”

The MEA also advised Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave the country before the expiry of their amended visas. Indian citizens have been strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those currently in Pakistan are urged to return to India at the earliest opportunity.

In a strong diplomatic response to Pakistan’s alleged continued support for cross-border terrorism, India has announced a series of additional countermeasures. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been put in abeyance until Pakistan verifiably ends its support for terrorism. The integrated Attari Check Post has been closed. All officials of the Pakistani High Commission have been declared persona non grata and instructed to leave India within a week. Additionally, visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been cancelled, with Pakistani recipients ordered to exit the country within 48 hours.

These measures were decided during a CCS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and senior security officials.

