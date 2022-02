AMN/ WEB DESK

Ministry of External Affairs Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Sources said that additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices.

There, officials are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities, and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings. Sources added that the first batch of Indian students have now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine and Romania border.