MEA asks Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and exercise due caution

Jan 6, 2026

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The External Affairs Ministry today issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice in view of recent developments. Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin currently in Iran have been advised to exercise due caution and avoid areas of protests or demonstrations.

The Ministry has asked them to closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas have been advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if they have not already done so.

