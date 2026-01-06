Jaishankar interacts with participants of French-Indian Young Talents Program in Paris

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 12:03 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today interacted with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by Chamber of Commerce and Industry France-India in Paris. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said he discussed the transformations underway in the world and the importance of India-France collaboration in that context.

Dr. Jaishankar reached France today. During his visit, Dr Jaishankar will meet the French leadership in Paris and hold talks with his counterpart Jean Noel Barrot. They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. Dr Jaishankar will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors’ Conference as the Guest of Honour.

In the second leg of his visit, the External Affairs Minister will visit Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with the Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel and with the senior leadership of the country. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg.