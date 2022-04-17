Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth on 8 day visit to India

AMN

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be on an eight-day visit to India from Sunday to 24th of April.

Mr. Jugnauth who will be visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

The visiting dignitary will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on 19th April and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on 20th April, along with the Prime Minister of India.

Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Mauritius will also visit Varanasi during the visit.