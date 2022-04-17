FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2022 08:12:32      انڈین آواز

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth on 8 day visit to India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be on an eight-day visit to India from Sunday to 24th of April.

Mr. Jugnauth who will be visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

The visiting dignitary will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on 19th April and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on 20th April, along with the Prime Minister of India.

Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Mauritius will also visit Varanasi during the visit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart