Massive fire at Maha Kumbh; ‘situation under control’

A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are on..

PM Modi spoke to UP CM Adityanath over the fire incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath after a massive fire broke out at Maha Kumbh mela. The fire has been brought under control.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate note of the fire incident and visited the site. He interacted with officials and fire-fighting teams present at the location to assess the situation.

Everyone is safe, assures ADG Bhanu Bhaskar after massive fire incident

“The fire has been extinguished. No casualties have been reported. Everyone is safe. The cause is said to be a cylinder blast, but further investigation is yet to be done in this regard,” he said.

It is reported that around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents have been burnt, says ADM Mela Vivek Chaturvedi

“Unfortunately, a fire broke out at the Geeta Press camp. It is reported that around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents have been burnt. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished,” he said.