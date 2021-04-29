Maruti Suzuki to shut down manufacturing units to make oxygen available for medical needs

AMN

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs. Maruti Suzuki added that it also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

The company advanced its annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 and said that it is committed to supporting the government in diverting oxygen for saving lives. The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory, Maruti Suzuki said.