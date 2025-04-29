Market April 29: Sensex, Nifty end nearly flat with marginal gains

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended nearly flat in today’s volatile session amid mixed global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, added 70 points to close at 80,288. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 rose marginally by 7 points to settle at 24,336.

The broader market indices at the BSE also ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index advanced over 0.2 per cent and the Small-Cap index ended nearly flat.

In the Sensex index, 16 out of 30 companies registered losses. In the top laggards, SunPharma as well as UltraTech Cement, both slid two percent each, PowerGrid slipped over 1.7 percent, and NTPC dropped over 1.2 percent. Among the top gainers, Reliance gained over 2.3 percent, Tech Mahindra rose over 2.1 percent, and Eternal advanced more than 1.7 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 13 out of 21 sectors ended in negative territory. In the top laggards, Utilities fell over one percent, Metal lost almost one percent, and Healthcare slipped over 0.8 percent. Among the top gainers, Focused IT climbed more than 1.2 percent, Information Technology rose over 1.1 percent and Capital Goods climbed 0.9 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,095 companies declined, 1,830 advanced, and shares of 129 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 33 companies hit their 52-week high, while 17 companies hit their 52-week low.