Asian, European markets show mixed trend

Most Asian stocks ended mixed today. South Korea’s Kospi Index rose over 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.16 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Straits Times index fell over 0.1 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended nearly flat. The market in Japan was closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, major European indices were trading mixed in intraday trade. Germany’s DAX advanced over half percent, and London’s FTSE 100 was trading over 0.2 per cent up, while France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.3 per cent down, when reports last came in.

