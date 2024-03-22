The key domestic Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note for the third consecutive session on Friday, with Nifty was above 22,000 and Sensex crossed 72,800 mark.
The Sensex gained 190 points, or 0.2 per cent to close at 72,831. The Nifty also up by 84 points, or 0.3 per cent to settle at 22,096.
March 22: Sensex Gains 190 Points, Nifty Settles at 22,096
