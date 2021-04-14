MANAS App launched to promote wellbeing of people

AMN / WEB DESK

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, Prof. K Vijay Raghavan has launched the MANAS App to promote wellbeing across age groups. MANAS which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System was endorsed as a national program by the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council.

It is a comprehensive, scalable, and national digital wellbeing platform and an app developed to augment mental well-being of Indian citizens. The application integrates the health and wellness efforts of various government ministries, scientifically validated indigenous tools with gamified interfaces developed by various national bodies and research institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Raghavan said the app must be integrated with the public health schemes like National Health Mission, Poshan Abhiyan and e-Sanjeevani so that it is used widely. He also said the application must be made multi-lingual.